Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 10,496 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,496 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,454. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

