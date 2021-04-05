Jackson Square Capital LLC Decreases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $283,445,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,179,000 after purchasing an additional 490,992 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,668,000 after purchasing an additional 406,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.25.

Shares of DXCM traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $368.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,144. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.77. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.00 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $397,956.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,938,481.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,255 shares of company stock worth $29,439,231. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

