Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Takes Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TransUnion by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,162,000 after purchasing an additional 153,194 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,598,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,817,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,166 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

Shares of TRU opened at $92.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.83 and a 200 day moving average of $90.51. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

