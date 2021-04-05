Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 331.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $106,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $541.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $239.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.71 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $528.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $585.35.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

