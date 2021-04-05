Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ON. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $44.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.16. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

