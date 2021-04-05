Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Makes New $42,000 Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 174 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.22.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $250.02 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.31 and a 200 day moving average of $233.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $1,014,433.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,978 shares of company stock worth $35,025,351. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

