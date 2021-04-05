Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Invests $49,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $198,402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,920,000 after acquiring an additional 413,430 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,567,000 after acquiring an additional 345,707 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Moody’s by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after buying an additional 208,481 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO stock opened at $306.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $192.00 and a 1 year high of $307.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,618 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,334. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.08.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.