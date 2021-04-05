Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 249 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,174,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,284,000 after acquiring an additional 49,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $7,678,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.92.

TEL opened at $131.54 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.53 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.63.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

