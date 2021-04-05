J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sets New 1-Year High at $172.61

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $172.61 and last traded at $172.55, with a volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Vertical Research began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.57.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.