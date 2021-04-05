Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Itron posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.60 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.58.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $39,013,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Itron by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,076,000 after buying an additional 290,137 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Itron by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $90.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.45. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.18. Itron has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $122.31.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itron (ITRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.