Isos Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on April 12th (OTCMKTS:ISOSU)

Isos Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ISOSU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 12th. Isos Acquisition had issued 22,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 3rd. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Isos Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Isos Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Monday.

About Isos Acquisition

There is no company description available for Isos Acquisition Corp.

