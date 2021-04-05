iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,783 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $405.97. The company had a trading volume of 100,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,585. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $257.54 and a fifty-two week high of $404.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.