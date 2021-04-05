iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.5% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000.

Shares of SHV stock remained flat at $$110.51 during midday trading on Monday. 70,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,776. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

