iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $871,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.82. The stock had a trading volume of 23,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,694. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.31 and its 200-day moving average is $134.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.71 and a 12-month high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

