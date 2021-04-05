iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EPP opened at $50.75 on Monday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

