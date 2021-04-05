iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 991,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,248 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $30,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

EWC stock opened at $34.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $35.03.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.