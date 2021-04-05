iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Position Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth $6,240,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $121.69 on Monday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,430,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,921. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

