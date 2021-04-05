Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.47). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03).

Several research firms recently weighed in on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $32.22 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.