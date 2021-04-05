Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.47). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03).

Several research firms recently weighed in on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $32.22 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.