Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,644 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 540% compared to the average volume of 413 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Telefónica by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 55,466 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Telefónica by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 415,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 368,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. New Street Research upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE TEF traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 22,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,064. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.28 and a beta of 0.86.

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

