Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Stake Lifted by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 874,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,061,000 after buying an additional 37,590 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 359,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after buying an additional 21,340 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 257,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 240,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 209,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $53.11 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.