Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,779,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,486,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 252,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,195,000 after buying an additional 38,062 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $58.35 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $58.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average is $55.39.

