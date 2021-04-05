Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,827 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $70.82 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $72.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.96.

