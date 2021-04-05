Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.48% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6,738.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYU opened at $103.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $82.21 and a 1 year high of $106.94.

