Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,838,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $751.42.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded up $14.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $762.35. 2,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,094. The stock has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $738.45 and a 200 day moving average of $745.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $450.00 and a 52 week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

