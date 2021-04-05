Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $751.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $18.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $766.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,094. The business’s 50 day moving average is $738.45 and its 200-day moving average is $745.27. The company has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $450.00 and a 52 week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

