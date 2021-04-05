Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.20

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 169759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISNPY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

