Insured Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $12.71 million and $1.18 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00074769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.46 or 0.00307573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006292 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00093220 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.07 or 0.00755947 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00028268 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00017361 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,206,172 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

