Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIIN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 119,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $31.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.83 million, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.60. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $37,895.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

