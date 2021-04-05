Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $90,000.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $249,315.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $367,240.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total value of $586,410.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $175.77 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zscaler by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.