Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Sells $880,035.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,500 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $880,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,966.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $651,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $738,650.00.

Zendesk stock opened at $139.80 on Monday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.25.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after buying an additional 975,127 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 141,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

