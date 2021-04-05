Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Sells $880,035.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,500 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $880,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,966.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 22nd, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $651,500.00.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $738,650.00.
Zendesk stock opened at $139.80 on Monday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.25.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after buying an additional 975,127 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 141,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.
ZEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.
About Zendesk
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
