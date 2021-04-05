Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Sells $400,999.77 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $400,999.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,387.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, January 28th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $361,486.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $21.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1,712.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

VITL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

