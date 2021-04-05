Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Sells $400,999.77 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $400,999.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,387.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 28th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $361,486.29.
Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $21.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1,712.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.
VITL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
