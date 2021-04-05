Insider Selling: United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) CEO Sells $339,100.00 in Stock

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $34.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.32. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,768,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,804,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,123,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,960,000 after buying an additional 660,143 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 748.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 586,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 516,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,809,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,309,000 after buying an additional 374,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.