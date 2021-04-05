Insider Selling: Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) CAO Sells 215 Shares of Stock

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) CAO Brian O’donnell sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $17,169.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,987. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,121.87, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,484 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $54,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.82.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

