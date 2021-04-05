Insider Selling: Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) VP Donna Gail Yanko sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Donna Gail Yanko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Donna Gail Yanko sold 2,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $18,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Donna Gail Yanko sold 3,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $24,600.00.

Shares of MXC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Mexco Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $18.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mexco Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

