Insider Selling: Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Insider Sells 15,598 Shares of Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $464,352.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $83,534.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,956. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its stake in Covetrus by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246,585 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Covetrus by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,139,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $862,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

