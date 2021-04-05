Insider Buying: First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) Director Acquires 52,000 Shares of Stock

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) Director Raymond L. Polman bought 52,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$180,119.88.

Raymond L. Polman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Raymond L. Polman bought 20,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Raymond L. Polman bought 20,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,500.00.

Shares of TSE:FF traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.36. 320,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of C$251.00 million and a PE ratio of -6.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.42. First Mining Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.60.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.