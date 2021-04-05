Ink Reaches Market Capitalization of $590,990.87 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 31.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $590,990.87 and approximately $97,623.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ink has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00074733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.10 or 0.00297079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00099357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.66 or 0.00803617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029357 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 94.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003846 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

