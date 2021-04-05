Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Down to $20.07

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.07, but opened at $19.61. Inhibrx shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 6,464 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on INBX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $323,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 36.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.