Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NGVT stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $75.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ingevity will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

