Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will report $460,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $690,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $430,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $3.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.42 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $7.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INFI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $3.32 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $294.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 429,041 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

