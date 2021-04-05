Independent Research Reiterates “€81.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

Independent Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HEI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €71.57 ($84.20).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €76.90 ($90.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €70.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €61.49. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €37.96 ($44.66) and a 12 month high of €78.96 ($92.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.