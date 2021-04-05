IG Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $25.73 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 63% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 60.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $25.73 million and $946,844.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00074279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00054061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.84 or 0.00293871 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

