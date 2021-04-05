Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Down 6.6%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 707,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 43,104,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $707.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEX. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Ideanomics by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ideanomics by 57.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 1,341.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,386,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,290,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 594.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 507,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

