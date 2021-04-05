ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.07% of ICU Medical worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ICU Medical by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,532,000 after acquiring an additional 89,837 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in ICU Medical by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,428,000 after acquiring an additional 78,825 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in ICU Medical by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 156,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,570,000 after acquiring an additional 71,248 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the third quarter worth $10,502,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ICU Medical by 1,126.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical stock opened at $207.45 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.57 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 38,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,490,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Insiders sold 64,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,155,100 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

