ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $235.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $200.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised ICON Public from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $213.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $202.33 on Thursday. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $127.00 and a 1-year high of $223.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.57.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 18.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

