Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,999,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,460,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $5,036,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $12,078,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,703,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,887,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

