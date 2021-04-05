Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,071,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,776,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 4.22% of Apartment Investment and Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7,005.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,840,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547,336 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,637,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,925,000 after buying an additional 87,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,346,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 472.0% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,066,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,682,000 after buying an additional 1,705,185 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,481,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

Shares of AIV opened at $6.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $6.48.

In other news, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $75,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,669.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Miller bought 10,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,310.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,000. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

