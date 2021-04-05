Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.88% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $10,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.56. 3,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,304. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $54,716.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $470,039.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

