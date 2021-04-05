Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPHI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Inphi by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHI traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.22.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. Inphi’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inphi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Inphi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

