Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 766,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
General Electric stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,689,766. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.
