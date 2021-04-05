Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 766,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

General Electric stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,689,766. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.